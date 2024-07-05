THOUSANDS JOIN DR KABAMBE AND FAMILY IN MOURNING SISTER-IN-LAW

Muluzi,

The village of Singano in Chileka was filled with mourners as thousands of people gathered to pay their last respects to the late Barbara Njamwaha. Barbara, sister-in-law to former Reserve Governor Dalitso Kabambe, who was a beloved member of the community known for her kindness, generosity, and warm spirit.

Notable names that joined Kabambe in mourning the demise of his sister-in-law were DPP’s Regional Governor for the South Hon. Charles Mchacha, who represented HE. Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, and he was accompanied by other senior DPP members, including President’s Mutharika advisor Bertha Nachuma, some members of the Southern region committee, district and constituency governors and many others.

Also present were Hon. Atupele Muluzi, UTM senior member Hon. Newton Kambala, and member of Parliament of Rumphi East Kamlepo Kalua and another UTM prominent member Bright Kawaga, social commentator Victor Chipofya, and many others.

Barbara’s passing has been described as a big blow in the hearts of those who knew her, and the outpouring of support at her funeral was a testament to the impact she had on those around her.

In his eulogy, Dr Kabambe spoke fondly of his sister-in-law, describing her as a pillar of strength and a source of joy for their family. He recounted the many ways Barbara had touched the lives of those around her, from her tireless work as a nurse and the community to her unwavering support for her loved ones.

In his remarks, Hon. Mchacha said the coming of people from all walks of life to honour the life of late Barbara speaks volume of a woman who had meant so much to so many.

The funeral service was a somber yet beautiful tribute to Barbara, with prayers, songs from the Seventh-day Adventists, and eulogies honouring her memory.