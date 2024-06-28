EP’s Stakeout Photo Competition: Win Luxurious Night at Amaryllis Hotel

A chance to win a luxurious night at the Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre is being offered by StakeOut Bar and Restaurant in partnership with Entertainers Promotions.

To enter the competition, participants must take a photo using the photobooth at StakeOut Bar and Restaurant and follow the establishment on social media.

The promotion, which closes on July 6th, will see one winner selected at random to receive the grand prize.

The Amaryllis Hotel, located in the heart of Blantyre, is known for its luxurious amenities and top-notch service, promises an unforgettable experience for the lucky winner.

StakeOut Bar and Restaurant encourages everyone to take part in the promotion, which is open to all.

Don’t miss your chance to win.

Visit StakeOut Bar and Restaurant today and take part in the photo competition.