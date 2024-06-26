spot_img
Mulanje Porters Race Set to Take Place on July 13

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Mulanje Porters Race, a prestigious athletic event, is scheduled to take place on July 13, 2023, at Likhubula in Mulanje, Malawi.

In an interview with Times 360, spokesperson Jimmy Maloya revealed that this year’s race is expected to attract 350 athletes who will compete in a 25-kilometer run up Mulanje Mountain.

Registration for the event has begun, with entry fees set at K2000 for women, K3000 for men, and $10 for foreign participants.

Maloya appealed to companies to support the event, which aims to promote athleticism and tourism in the region.

Currently, the Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Association is the sole sponsor of the event.

The Mulanje Porters Race is a significant sporting event in Malawi, showcasing the endurance and strength of athletes as they tackle the challenging terrain of Mulanje Mountain.

Late Reverend Mgawi laid to rest
Greenbelt commences dispatching maize to NFRA
