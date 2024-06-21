DPP, Aford Condemn Kamlepo, Kalindo’s Arrest, Demand Unconditional Release

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Alliance for Democracy (Aford) have strongly condemned the arrest of Member of Parliament Kamlepo Kalua and activist Bon Kalindo, demanding their immediate and unconditional release.

“The recent arrests demonstrate a stark contrast between President Chakwera’s promises and actions, a pattern that has become all too common with the Tonse Alliance Government,” said Shadric Namalomba, DPP’s Presidential and Party Spokesperson.

The two were arrested for exercising their right to express their opinions and questioning the government’s response to the search efforts for the missing aircraft that crashed and killed the late Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima and 8 others.

“This blatant intimidation tactic is a violation and stark reminder of the government’s attempts to stifle civic space in Malawi,” said Annie Amatullah Maluwa, Aford’s Publicity Secretary.

“The charges against the two are trumped up and politically motivated. We demand their unconditional release and an immediate end to harassment,” she added.

The parties have urged the international community to intervene and address these dictatorial tendencies exhibited by President Chakwera’s administration.

“Malawians endured enough fear and oppression during the 31-year rule under the same Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and will not accept a return to those dark days,” said Namalomba.

The parties have called for solidarity against the two brave individuals and an end to wanton impunity done by the government.

“We demand an end to this repression and the immediate release of Hon. Kamlepo Kalua and Bon Kalindo.

Malawi deserves a government that respects its citizens’ rights and freedoms, not one that silences dissent,” Namalomba emphasized.