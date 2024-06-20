Michael Usi Appointed Malawi’s New Vice President

Malawi’s President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, has appointed Dr Michael Bizwick Usi as the country’s new Vice President, according to a statement from the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Dr Usi’s appointment comes following the death of former Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima.

Dr Usi, who is currently the UTM vice president and Minister of Climate Change, will take his oath of office on Friday at the Parliament Building in Lilongwe.

The appointment is with immediate effect, and was made in exercise of the powers under section 84 of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi.