Malawians ordered not to cry at former first lady’s funeral

The funeral service of former Malawian First Lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri is underway at Chimpikizo Village in Traditional Authority Chanthunya, Balaka.

In a unique and uplifting turn of events, mourners have been instructed to celebrate her life and refrain from crying, as per her final wish.

Before her passing, Dzimbiri explicitly requested that her funeral be a joyous celebration of her life, rather than a somber occasion.

Her family and the government have honored this request, and the ceremony has become a vibrant tribute to her memory.

Directors of ceremonies, including renowned broadcaster Owen Lupeska, have instructed the gathering to honor Dzimbiri’s wishes, as agreed upon by her family and the government.

The ceremony has drawn attendees from all walks of life, including notable figures such as former President Joyce Banda, Minister of Water and Sanitation Abida Mia, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Aisha Adams and UDF President Lillian Patel.

As the service proceeds, mourners are adhering to the request to celebrate Dzimbiri’s life, sharing stories and memories of her accomplishments and impact on the country.

The unusual request to refrain from crying is a testament to Dzimbiri’s legacy and the impact she had on those who knew her.

Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri passed away in a plane crash on Monday, alongside Vice President Saulos Chilima, and eight others.