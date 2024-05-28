spot_img
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Three arrested in Machinga with human body parts

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Liwonde Police in Machinga district have arrested three individuals in connection with the possession of suspected human body parts.

Milward Kabotolo, 30, Shaba Bello, 18, and Roseby Steward are being held in custody after a bag containing the suspected body tissues was discovered on Sunday at Liwonde township.

According to Liwonde Police officer-in-charge, Ulemu Kalua, the two men were arrested first, and upon questioning, they revealed that they had received the bag from Roseby Steward, who was subsequently arrested.

Preliminary examination at Machinga District Hospital suggests that the body tissues were extracted from three different infant bodies.

The three suspects will appear in court to face charges related to the alleged offense.

