Latest

Pedal Cyclist Dies in Mulanje Road Accident

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A 22-year-old pedal cyclist, Yohane Chikomoni, has died after being hit by a Freight Liner truck in Mulanje District on Monday evening.

“The driver of the vehicle was coming from the direction of Mulanje Boma, heading towards Muloza border post.

“On arrival at Muloza weighbridge, he hit the pedal cyclist, who was heading in the same direction,” said Sergeant Leah Chagomerana, Deputy Public Relations Officer for Mulanje Police.

Following the impact, Chikomoni sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Mulanje District Hospital.

His bicycle was extensively damaged, while the motor vehicle had no damage.

"The bicycle had extensive damages, while the motor vehicle had no damage," added Sergeant Chagomerana.

Chikomoni was from Mtambalika Village, in the area of Traditional Authority Njema, Mulanje District.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

