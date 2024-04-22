Chitoliro revives UMP cyphers

By Harold Kapindu

MUST 2024 Cypher artists

Organizers of UMP Festival, Chitoliro Productionz have this year revived UMP cyphers in universities and colleges across the country.

In a press statement, UMP Festival spokesperson Marie Thom said the cyphers have been organized in a bid to promote budding talents and strengthen engagement with university student bodies.

“The following are the universities and colleges earmarked to feature on UMP 2024 cyphers; MUST, MUBAS, UNIMA, MZUNI, BIU, MCA, CU, MAGU, DMI, NRC, UNIVERSITY OF LIVINGSTONIA, KUHES and BUNDA,” she revealed.

THOM: The cyphers will be released on rolling basis until UMP Festival commences

Thom added that MUST and UNIMA cyphers are ready and will be officially published on both Chitoliro Productionz and UMP online as well as social media platforms.

“The cyphers will be released on rolling basis until UMP Festival commences,” she said.

According to Thom, the cyphers are further part of UMP 2024 Festival – The Evolution preparations slated from 25th to 28th October at Cape Maclear, Mangochi.

The last UMP cyphers were held in 2020 alongside UMP Awards.

Some household names who have once participated in previous UMP cyphers include Malinga, Liwu, Mista Gray and Macelba among others.

The UMP 2024 cypher beat was produced by DJ Sley.

So far, Chitoliro Productionz is working with videographers, Rop Cizo and VJ Ken on the cyphers while audio recording has been handled on campuses using a mobile studio set-up.

Checkout MUST UMP CYPHER 2024 on YouTube https://youtu.be/bIPICnK-JjQ?si=LQHgORi0xpWeBMVn