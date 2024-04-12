Government commits to maintaining law and order

By Memory Chatonda

Blantyre, April 12, Mana: President, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment towards maintaining law and order to spur socio-economic development in the country.

He made the remarks on Friday at Limbe Police Training School Ground during the pass-out parade of 1,367 recruits who have completed their 10 months basic training from Limbe, Mtakataka and Mlangeni Police Training Schools.

Chakwera disclosed that since he assumed the presidency four years ago, his administration has recruited more than 6,000 Police officers, adding to the initial number of officers which was at 19,700.

The President added that another cohort of 2,000 Police officers were yet to pass out in the next three months.

“The country that is serious about issues of security needs to have more security personnel to enforce and maintain law and order.

“The law should be more powerful than money, politics, fame and relatives if we are serious about building a new and better Malawi. That’s why during my first days in office, I promised to recruit more police officers and today I am glad that this has materialized,” he said.

Chakwera advised the new recruits to abide by the code of ethics and professionalism in carrying out their duties.

“Be exemplary and also the first to protect your profession and institution. Guard against your conduct jealously in your quest to maintain public order. In that way, you build confidence in the public,” he said.

The President commended Police officers for the work they do every day, such as maintaining law and order, promoting justice, ensuring that the public adheres to road traffic rules and regulations and also protecting people’s lives and property.

He said his administration would continue to provide necessary and adequate support to the law enforcement agency such as decent houses, promotions and also better salaries.

Inspector General of Malawi Police Service, Merlyne Yolamu commended the President for gracing the occasion, saying the gesture reaffirms government’s dedication to create more jobs and enhance effective governance systems and institutions.

She said the service is optimistic that the newly recruited Police officers would beef up support to maintain law and order, particularly during the forthcoming tripartite elections.

Yolamu advised the Police officers to exercise a high sense of patriotism, dedication, love, peace and discipline in executing their day-to-day work.

Minister of Homeland Security, Dr. Ken Zikhale Ng’oma commended the administration for putting the welfare of security officers at heart.

He cited the construction and rehabilitation of 4,000 houses for Police officers, which he said, would act as motivation for the officers.

The Minister reiterated that his Ministry would continue stepping up security in all places to protect people’s lives and property.

Among the courses the officers attended during the training are law enforcement and policy, human rights, public order and traffic management, weapon handling and ethics and professionalism.

Out of the 1,367 newly graduated Police officers, 518 are female. During the parade, President Chakwera presented certificates to the best 35 recruits.