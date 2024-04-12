Business tycoon Mulli asked to invest in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean government has asked business mogul Leston Ted Mulli and other business operators in Malawi to expand their businesses in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwean delegation, which led by minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe, made the call after meeting Mulli and other businesspersons at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre.

The Minister Kazembe asked Mulli and others to expand their businesses in Zimbabwe by exporting rice, Chombe foods and other items that he said are highly on demand.

Mulli, who is also executive director for Mulli Holdings, has since accepted the call to expand to Zimbabwe and other African countries.

At the meeting, minister of Homeland Security Hon Zikhale Ng’oma, who was also in attendance, applauded Mulli for accepting the call.

In his remarks Ng’oma added that if Mulli increases its footprints in Zimbabwe, the platform for trade will be expanded therefore contributing positively to the country’s economy.

The business magnate presented gifts of Chombe foods to Kazembe Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, in a spirit of courtesy.