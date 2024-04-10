spot_img
DPP’s Ben Phiri in Norway for Sexual Reproductive Heath summit…leading a team of African MPs

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Thyolo Central Dr. Ben Phiri is among 170 parliamentarians from more than 110 countries who are in Oslo, Norway attending the 2024 International Parliamentarians Conference on the implementation of CPD programme of Action.

The conference marks the thirtieth anniversary of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) in Cairo – a landmark moment for human rights and gender equality, when 179 governments committed to placing sexual and reproductive health and rights at the core of sustainable development.

Posting on his official Facebook page, Phiri said: “As the President of the Eastern and Southern Parliamentary Caucus on Sexual Reproductive Health Rights, population and sustainable development goals, I am leading a team of African MPs to have our voice heard We believe we are far behind from achieving the Cairo commitments as we drive towards the 2030 finishing line,”

The 2024 conference themed “Death and life is a political decision” is being hosted by the Norwegian All-Party Parliamentary Group on Sexual and Reproductive Rights and the Global Parliamentary Alliance on Health, Rights and Development, an initiative of the European Parliamentary Forum for Sexual and Reproductive Rights (EPF). EPF and UNFPA are the co-organizers of the conference

