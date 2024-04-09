Chimbota CDO promises to uplift Nkhatabay village

….to launch a Maize Mill on Thursday

Chimbota Community Development Organization (CDO) has promised to change the face of Dindano Village in the area of Sub Traditional Authority Mundola in Nkhatabay district.

Kelvin Troughton, the Co-Founder for Chimbota CDO, made the promise on Tuesday ahead of the official opening of state-of-the-art Maize at Dindano Village which is slated for Thursday.

According to Troughton, the Maize Mill which has been constructed by Chimbota CDO, will help to reduce the distance people in the village used to travel in search for a nearby maize mill.

He further said apart from the Maize mill the building will also contain a fitness center and a Shop where Maize will also be sold.

Chimbota CDO, a nonprofit charitable organization, exists to bring development to the area of Sub Traditional Authority (STA) Mundola to the south of Nkhata Bay and now it is expanding its programs in Blantyre.