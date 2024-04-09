MCP’s Vitumbiko Mumba donates K5 million to Northern Zone Basketball League

Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba, aspiring candidate for the position of first deputy vice president of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has today handed over K5 million to Northern Zone Basketball League (Nozobal) to be distributed to winners in the 2023-2024 Northern region basketball league.

The league for the past 10 years has been running without champions receiving prizes at the end of each season due to absence of sponsorship.

However, this year the story is different and winners will receive cash prizes, trophies and medals.

Nozobal acting chairperson Chakufwa Chihana Junior said the financial support from Mumba is a big relief as they are winding up the league this Saturday.

The support of K5 million from Mumba has come at the right time. We are grateful and calling upon the public to emulate the good gesture.

The league all along has been running without sound sponsorship and the K5 million we got from Mumba is a big rescue,” he said

Mumba is a professional civil engineer with over 13 years working experience. He is registered with Engineering Registrion Board (Botswana) and Board of Engineers (Malawi).

He has worked in the private and public sector in Malawi, Botswana and Namibia. Having worked for contractors, consultants and the government (client/employer), he has a good understanding of the construction sector as he has worked for all the players in the construction industry.

Currently he is the Director for Surge Infrastructure Developments Ltd in Malawi. He is involved in development projects in Malawi at all stages from planning, implementation and management.

He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Malawi (2006), he is an Associate Arbitrator (RSA) and is finishing his Master of Business Administration at University of Stellenbosch Business School (RSA).