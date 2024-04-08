Prophet Mbewe donates to Nselema Moslems…says Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance era nearing end

Prophet Mbewe addressing a mammoth crowd

Leader of the Liberation for Economic Freedom (LEF) Party Prophet David Mbewe says days are numbered for President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s led Tonse Alliance administration.

The highly respected man of God, Prophet Mbewe was speaking in Machinga after donating livestock to Nselema Moslems as part of Eid-El-Fitr celebrations in the coming days.

Mbewe, who is one of the presidential aspirants for the next year’s polls, called upon Malawians to stand firm in the coming months as they await the ouster of the current Tonse leadership.

Prophet Mbewe addressing thousands

“Let me ask all faith leaders to stand firm in the few days since soon Tonse Alliance will be kicked out of government,” said Prophet Mbewe, who is also leader of Living Word Evangelistic Church.

In January this year, Prophet Mbewe announced that he will run for presidency in 2025 when Malawi heads to the ballot.

Mbewe told local press that said he is contesting at the back of the support from the youth, women and children who have been let down by the Chakwera’s led regime.

“People are worried out here of the continued high cost of living, maladministration of government affairs and these situations have prompted him to bring the change people desire,” said Prophet Mbewe as quoted by Pan African News.

On the ballot, Prophet Mbewe is expected to face Chakwera, Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Saulos Chilima of UTM party.

Malawians will head the polls in September 2025, the first time in that month following a direction by the Supreme Court, which also changed the threshold of winning to 50+1.