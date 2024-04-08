Chakwera pardons ex-director of Information Munthali

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has pardoned Former director of Information Gideon Munthali.

Munthali is among the 49 prisoners pardoned by President Chakwera during Easter celebrations a week ago.

Munthali’s lawyer Chrispine Mndala confirmed to Nation Online a short while ago about the development.

“Yes I can confirm that my client is now out and that is all I can say now,” said Mndala

Munthali was arrested alongside former Minister of Information Henry Mussa in connection with the disappearance of 10 computers and a genset donated to the ministry by Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra).

He was convicted in October 2022 of conspiracy to commit a felony, theft by public servant and receiving stolen items.