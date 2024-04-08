spot_img
Chakwera pardons ex-director of Information Munthali

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has pardoned Former director of Information Gideon Munthali.

Munthali is among the 49 prisoners pardoned by President Chakwera during Easter celebrations a week ago.

Munthali’s lawyer Chrispine Mndala confirmed to Nation Online a short while ago about the development.

“Yes I can confirm that my client is now out and that is all I can say now,” said Mndala

Munthali was arrested alongside former Minister of Information Henry Mussa in connection with the disappearance of 10 computers and a genset donated to the ministry by Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra).

He was convicted in October 2022 of conspiracy to commit a felony, theft by public servant and receiving stolen items.

