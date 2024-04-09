spot_img
Old Mutual Malawi donates K6 million towards Business Leadership summit

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Old Mutual Malawi has supported this year’s Business Leadership summit with MK 6 Million stating huge expectations from the engagement which takes place at the end of the month in Mangochi.

The indaba which is led by the Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) gives an opportunity to business captains to tackle on means of addressing issues affecting their operations.

MCCCI Chief Executive Officer, Daisy Kambalame, has said the funds will be useful as they anticipate appropriate feedback an inputs from the private sector during the three-day interface.

She said at the moment, given the economic shocks Malawi is facing there is an evident need for the private sector to be as vibrant, which is why such summits are crucial.

Old Mutual Marketing and Corporate Affairs Executive Patience Chatsika has said they expect the summit’s resolutions to be fully implemented for the nation to mark, sustainable economic growth.

The Summit takes place from April 25–27, 2024, in Mangochi district with a cross section of the private sector as stakeholders.

Prophet Mbewe donates to Nselema Moslems…says Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance era nearing end
 “Let’s Go, Tiyeni Ku FINCA”
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

