BREAKING NEWS: WhatsApp is down in Malawi

WhatsApp is down in Malawi and some parts of the world, a statement posted on WhatsApp official Facebook page has confirmed the outage.

“We know some people are experiencing issues right now, we’re working on getting things back to 100% for everyone as quickly as possible,” reads the statement

Malawi Voice has established that with the outage some WhatsApp users are unable to send or receive messages and to make phone calls.

More than 2 billion people in over 180 countries use WhatsApp to stay in touch with friends and family, anytime and anywhere.

WhatsApp was founded by Jan Koum and Brian Acton who had previously spent 20 years combined at Yahoo.

WhatsApp joined Facebook in 2014, but continues to operate as a separate app with a laser focus on building a messaging service that works fast and reliably anywhere in the world.