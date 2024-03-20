Kaunjika Vendors Protesting in Lilongwe

By Edwin Mauluka

Vendors who sell second hand clothes and shoes popularly known as Kaunjika at Tsoka market in Lilongwe are protesting against high rise of bales of the commodity from wholesalers due to new tax measures by the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA).

Mavuto Kampeza, who sell second hand pair of trousers at Tsoka market said the new taxes on second hand clothes have pushed prices of clothes making wholesalers selling a single bale of clothes up to Seven Hundred Thousand Kwacha (K700,000).

“We have been struggling for a very long time ever since some of the taxes were introduced. From 13th of March this year, we heard that they have raised the tax on second hand clothes making a single bale of clothes to be at K700,000. This has pushed our friends out of business because they cannot afford to buy new stock and if this tax is maintained many more will likely fail to sustain their business. Our customers are already failing to buy clothes from us.” Said Kampeza

He said government should intervene by reducing or scrapping off the new tax measures because they are suffocating their businesses.

“We want government to stop implementation of this tax and consult us first so that they bring taxes that are good for our business.” He said

He indicated that they are going to present petition to the Ministry of Trade and Industry and that their grievances are also directed to MRA.

Currently, vendors have closed their market as all selling stalls are empty. Protestors have carried placards with messages calling government to halt the new tax measures, other messages asking government if the new taxes are meant to end Kaunjika business.