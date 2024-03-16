Lazarus Chakwera sets new record

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has become the first sitting president after Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda to over stay in the northern region.

The Malawian leader Chakwera, who was on a 17 days long official tour in the region, has this afternoon left Mzuzu State Lodge for Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

Presidential Press Secretary Anthony Kasunda has told Zodiak Online that it should never be a strange occurrence for the President to stay such long in a region.

According to Kasunda, President Chakwera has an obligation to follow up how development projects are progressing.

During his official engagements in the region, Chakwera inspected various government flagship projects in the districts of Chitipa, Karonga, Rumphi and Mzimba, including officially launching 3 Teacher Training Colleges.

President Chakwera also presided over Marty’s day commemoration in Nkhatabay and also visited flood victims in Nkhotakota, setting his feet in all but one districts of the northern region.