Leader of Opposition Nankhumwa dismisses reports of forming new party, says Msonda is a liar

By Malawi Voice
NANKHUMWA: I ask everyone to disregard the rumours

Malawi’s Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has refuted media reports that he is forming a political party as alleged by Ken Msonda who has since joined the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Nankhumwa tells Malawi Voice that it is very disturbing to drag his name into the mud.

“It was better for him to join MCP without dragging my name into mud. I have no plans of forming a new party as he alleges. I regard Msonda as my brother but on this one he has soiled my name. I, therefore ask everyone to disregard the rumours as one of those myths propagated in a community,” said Nankhumwa in a telephone interview.

Msonda is quoted in the media alleging that Nankhumwa and himself are forming a political party but surprisingly Msonda (himself) has switched to MCP.

Nankhumwa and others including Msonda were kicked out of the DPP for disrespecting the authority.

CHAKWERA INTERACTS WTH MZUZU VENDORS, as Chimwendo touts him for ending quota system
Teachers urged to get professional license
