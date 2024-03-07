De Jongh wants K500 million from Silver Strikers

Pieter de Jongh: I said already, performance based contracts are tricky- Photo credit Aluso Media

Former Silver Strikers head coach Pieter de Jongh has dragged the club to court for unlawful dismissal and termination of contract.

In an interview with press Jongh said he logged the complaint on January 31 and is waiting for the courts to set a date for a healing.

“I said already, performance based contracts are tricky. I asked them a lot of things but they failed to fulfill them,” Said De Jongh

Meanwhile, the former Dynamos coach is demand K500 million as a compensation for his contract Termination.

The Central Bankers fired Jongh in January this year just a year into his two year deal with the team.

According to the team, the Dutch man was fired from his position due to team’s poor performance in the 2023 season.

The self-acclaimed “champ” joined the Area 47 based side at the start of the 2023 season in which he was given a target of winning the league and at least one of the three cups played in the just ended season.

Despite starting well, Silver failed to beat Bullets to the league title and also failed to win any of the three cups that were won by Kalisto Pasuwa’s charges in their first ever quadruple success.

He was summoned to a hearing in which he did not show up as he was still in Kenya for his holiday.

During his one year stay with the club, the ‘Champ’ was never short of controversies as he was, on several occasions, received marching orders from referees, exchanged words with opposite technical members, took a swipe at his own board and wasted much of his time fighting Bullets.

He also blamed the team’s failure to win any silverware on Chimwemwe Idana’s absence in seven games due to contract dispute and ended up blaming the board for not signing the players he requested.