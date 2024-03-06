“Soweto” communities in Mangochi tipped on political tolerance

By Lyte Ali

Mangochi, March 6: In an effort to strengthen the relationship between police and people of M’baluku (also known as Soweto) in the area of Group Village Head Ntagaluka, Traditional Authority (TA) Chowe in Mangochi, the law enforcers on Tuesday engaged communities in the area on the need to exercise politics of tolerance.

This follows a postponement of by-election for Mwansa Ward in the area for two consecutive times last year by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), following pre-electoral irregularities.

Speaking at the meeting, Officer In-Charge for Mangochi Police Station, Assistant Commissioner Morgan Dzonzi, said cordial relationship between the police and communities can help bring positive mindset among people thereby promoting working relationship in advancing tolerance.

Dzonzi said Mangochi Police is geared at creating a safe environment at M’baluku to encourage MEC to consider coming back in the area to conduct the by-elections.

“MEC has for several times failed to conduct by-election in Mwansa Ward due to some anomalies as a result of lack of tolerance. We took an initiative to come and talk with the community at M’baluku so that we together can achieve a violence free environment in order to allow communities exercise their right to vote.

“Therefore, encouraging communities to mainstream politics of tolerance would help allow citizens in the area to exercise their right to vote. We would continue with this engagement,” said Dzonzi.

Group Village Head Ntagaluka commended Mangochi Police for its effort in creating a good relationship with his subordinates.

Ntagaluka assured the law enforcers of continued collaborative efforts in reducing crime in his area.

“I can assure you that the good relationship we have will help minimise some challenges that we have had in the past,” said Ntagaluka.