CHAKWERA DATES NORTH CHIEFS: Traditional leaders are key to development-Chimwendo Banda

President Chakwera, Chimwendo pose with the chiefs

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda says the institution of traditional authority plays a critical role in shaping the building, coexistence and championing economic development by providing advice to the country’s leadership.

He was speaking to reporters after President Dr Lazarus Chakwera had an interface meeting with all senior traditional leaders from northern region at Mzuzu State Lodge.

In his interview with the press, Chimwendo says chiefs have hailed the president for his economic agenda of courting the investors to ply their businesses in the country which will help to turn around the fortunes of the country.

“This government will continue to respect and invest in strengthen the traditional authority institution as it fulcrum of socioeconomic activities, ensuring peace and security, providing social care for the disadvantaged of the community, carrying out justice and conflict resolution responsibilities and fostering coexistence within and between communities and therefore having a roundtable discussion with them is giant step towards to achieving government vision of reducing poverty and hunger among others,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

In their remarks, chiefs lauded Chakwera for several development projects happening in northern region which include water and irrigation facilities, mega farm, road infrastructure projects, the construction of Mbelwa University, ending quota system of selecting students to public universities among others.

Chakwera continues to engage various stakeholders in his quest to change the economic trajectory of the country including Small Medium Enterprises ( SME’s)

Some of chiefs who attended the meeting are all Paramount Chiefs which include Kyungu, Mbelwa, Chikulamayembe among others.