MCP elective conference set for August 8; Chakwera to go unopposed

The governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says it will hold its elective convention from 8-10 August 2024.



MCP’s Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka confirmed the development through a press statement made available to Malawi Voice.

Mkaka said the decision to hold the convention was made during the party’s National Executive Committee meeting held in Lilongwe on February 28.

But Mkaka has not indicated where the Indaba will be held as well as which positions will be up for grabs.



MCP Regional Chairman of North Region Kezzie Msukwa has been nominated to chair the Convention Steering Committee while Peter Simbi the Regional Chairman of the Southern Region, will serve as his deputy.



“As the oldest political party in Malawi, with a rich history of political activism and struggle for democracy, the MCP believes that this convention will be a crucial event for the party.

The MCP hopes that the convention will reinvigorate its grassroots base,” said Mkaka in a statement



Recently, the party’s NEC endorsed President Lazarus Chakwera as MCP’s torchbearer in next year’s elections.