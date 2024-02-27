Nankhumwa condemns police brutality, cheers Misanjo victim at Queens

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and Legislator for Mulanje Central Constituency, Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa, took time out of his busy schedule to visit a 13-year-old boy at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in Blantyre.

The boy had his right hand amputated and fingers on his remaining hand surgically removed after being detained by Misanjo Police in Mulanje. His hands were bound with rubber bands behind his back for four days and four nights in a police cell.

In his brief remarks after the visit, Nankhumwa joined many Malawians in condemning the horrific and violent conduct that the police subjected the little boy to.

He emphasized the necessity of his personal presence to offer his commiseration to the victim and his family during their lowest moment. He also reiterated the importance of speaking out against police brutality, especially when it affects minors.

“The incident is deeply disturbing. The boy will now never regain the use of his hands. Despite assurances of police reform, such actions are not indicative of a reformed police service.

“I therefore wish to join others in calling for swift and decisive action against those responsible for this barbaric act. Justice must be served to deter future perpetrators and ensure the safety of our communities,” he concluded

The boy is currently admitted and recuperating at the Mercy James Centre for Paediatric Surgery and Intensive Care at QECH in Blantyre.

The boy hails from Misanjo area, which falls under Nankhumwa’s Mulanje Central Constituency.