Prophet Mtupa donates Maize flour to church members

Senior Prophet Rodrick Mtupa, who is the president of the Holy Palace Cathedral international Ministries, has donated Maize flour to his congregates.

The donation, according to the highly respected man of God Senior Prophet Mtupa, is part of Ministry’s Compassionate Heart program.

Senior Prophet Mtupa said through the program they are planning of reaching many people who are affected by hunger in the country.

“We are donating these bags of flour to our members; and today 100 bags of flour has been given to people and we will be donating more as the time goes by,” said Mtupa

Regina Rodrick, One of the people, who has benefited from the Program, complimented the Senior Prophet for providing her with the bag of flour and she said she is happy that today they will have food at home.

Meanwhile, Prophet Mtupa has asked people to join hands in dealing with this problem which has affected most Malawians.

The Compassionate Heart program has since benefited people from Phalombe, Chiradzulu and Blantyre districts.