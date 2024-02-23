spot_img
5.7 C
New York
Friday, February 23, 2024
Malawi Govt increases CDF to K200 million

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi government has raised Constituency Development Fund (CDF) from K100 million to K200 million kwacha representing a 100% increase.

Minister of Finance Simplex Chithyola Banda made the announcement in parliament today during 2024-2025 budget presentation.

Members of Parliament, particularly those on the opposition side, could not hide their joy and gratitude as they cheered at the announcement.

From an allocation of K1 million in 2006, the fund was raised to K3 million in 2013, K10.5 million in 2016, K19.5 million in 2018 to K30 million in 2019, K40 million in 2020 and K100 million in 2022/23 financial year.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

