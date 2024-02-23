spot_img
DPP’s Chimbanga to distribute condoms to MUBAS students

By Malawi Voice

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Councillor for Soche East Ward in Blantyre City, Leonard Chimbanga, will tomorrow on Saturday, February 24 distribute condoms to students at the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS).

Apart from distributing the condoms, according to a poster in our custody, the workaholic Councillor Chimbanga will also engage in a “health talk” with the students on issues surrounding PEP and PRE; and importance of not defaulting.

Students from MUBAS and surrounding colleges such as Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) will also receive hand sanitizers and free HIV testing kits.

Unprotected sexual intercourse among the youth is common in Malawi.

This has led to high rates of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), and unplanned pregnancies.

