Relocating refugee campsite good for national security – Zikhale

By Patience Longwe

ZIKHALE:Malawi as a sovereign state respects the rule of law

Minister of Homeland Security, Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, says relocating a refugee camp from Dowa to Chitipa will minimize the security lapses in the country by some refugees who come with intentions to disturb the country’s security.

Responding to a question by Member of Parliament (MP) for Chitipa Wenya, Davis Ng’ambi, in Parliament on Tuesday, Ng’oma said Malawi was the only country which was not following laws enacted by United Nations (UN) regarding refugee campsite.

Ng’ambi asked the Minister to clarify on steps which were followed to identify and establish a campsite in relation to international boundary or protected game reserves and engagement with surrounding communities.

“UN laws regarding refugee camps assert that a refugee camp should be 50 kilometres away from the boarder. Malawi as a sovereign state respects the rule of law, so moving a campsite from Dowa to Chitipa is in line with UN laws,” he said.

Ng’oma further said government used a contact and dialogue criteria with stakeholders in choosing a place for the refugee camp in Chitipa.

“The District Commissioner for Chitipa invited all stakeholders for a meeting. Information regarding the meeting was published. So, for the MP to say that he is not aware of the meeting is a surprise to me. This demonstrates that he is sleeping on the job,” he said.