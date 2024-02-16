spot_img
NBS Bank Plc celebrates Valentine’s Day with chocolates to customers

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

As people across the world showed love to their loved ones on Valentine’s Day, NBS Bank Plc took an opportunity to celebrate with its customers by giving out chocolates to their customers in service centres countrywide.

The Bank’s Acting Head of Marketing and Customer Experience, James Chikaonda said the initiative was meant to appreciate the customers for their loyalty to the brand.

“As the Caring Bank, we believe that exceptional customer experience is one of the keys to memorable customer service. The chocolates are a token of the Bank’s appreciation to our customers for choosing to bank with NBS Bank,” said Chikaonda. 

One of the customers, Mary Changwa, thanked the Bank for showing her caring side during Valentine’s Day.

“I didn’t expect this from my Bank. It came as a surprise and has really served its purpose on Valentine’s Day. Bravo NBS Bank,” said Changwa at Ginnery Corner Service Centre in Blantyre. 

Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14 every year. This year, the day fell on Wednesday this week. 

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

