NBM supports lawyers’ conference with K3 million 

Mulele (Right) hands over the cheque to Ngunde

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Plc has given K3 million to the Malawi Law Society (MLS) for their annual general meeting (AGM) in March this year.

Speaking during a symbolic cheque presentation at NBM Head office in Blantyre on Wednesday, the Bank’s Senior Legal Manager Mercy Mulele said NBM plc has been impressed with the Law Society’s work of upholding the rule of law.

“As a Bank, we need to have good microeconomic factors as we operate, and that is highly affected by the political environment that we are in. So, we are hoping that when the political environment is conducive, we are going to strive.”

“We expect that this conference will go a long way to making sure that the elections of 2025 go according to the rule of law and what the laws of Malawi provide,” said Mulele.

MLS Chief Executive Officer Chrispin Ngunde said the support received will help the society to have a successful annual general meeting.

“Our theme is interrogating the Malawi Electoral System as we move towards the 2025 general elections. At the conference, we are going to discuss several things including our current electoral laws, where we are coming from, and where we are going. We want to see if the laws have any gaps and if we can contribute in any meaningful way by making suggestions to the Electoral Commission and all stakeholders involved in an election.”

“For any economy or business to strive you require a stable political and business environment, if we are going to have successful elections and put in power people who have the right vision and those who are going to help us build our economy,” explained Ngunde.

MLS will hold its annual general meeting in Mangochi from March 21 to 24 under the theme ‘Interrogating the Malawi Electoral System Towards 2025 general elections.’