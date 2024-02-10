JONEHA drills Mulanje communities on CLM

The Network of Journalists Living with HIV (JONEHA) has empowered recipients of care at Mulanje district Hospital with data collection, analysis, engagement and advocacy skills.

The two days training on Community Led Monitoring (CLM) took place at Chitakale Teachers Development Centre in the district.

CLM initiative seeks to empower community members to advocate for their health rights,

JONEHA’s Resource Mobilization and Advocacy Officer, Hastings Mwanza said the training aimed at equipping community members with skills on how to implement CLM project.

According to Mwanza, CLM is a systematic collection of data at the site of service delivery by community members.

The community members compile, analyze and then use it to generate solutions to problems they have identified.

One of the participants Annie Kalako from Namulenga health facility in the district commended JONEHA for the training describing it as ‘very insightful’.

“The training has been helpful as it has equipped us with the right skills in data collection,” said Kalako, adding that with the skills gained they will be able to collect and analyze data effectively.

JONEHA’s CLM project focuses on two main areas namely HIV and drug stock outs in public hospitals.

JONEHA is carrying out the CLM Initiative in Cyclone hit districts of Phalombe and Mulanje.