MPs told to protect senior citizens

A call has gone to Members of Parliament (MPs) in Malawi to be responsible in decision making and come up with laws which will protect senior citizens in the country.

Children and elderly rights activist Daniel Jafred, who is also the Executive Director for Empowerment Initiative for Elderly and Children (ECC), made the call in an interview with Malawi Voice on Friday.

The call came barely hours after Mulanje Central MP Kondwani Nankhumwa withdrawn a private member’s Bill he wanted to table in Parliament as a constitutional amendment to bar any person above 80 years of age to contest as President of the country.

The Bill faces criticism from various stakeholders including the Malawi Law Society (MLS) and rights groups in the country.

While commending the law maker for aborting the bill, Jafred was quick to remind members of parliament to be responsible in the decision making for the decisions they make affect Malawians at large.

“We need to thank them for listening to the public we are still appealing to our leaders whether are politicians or civil servants to be responsible in decision making as the decision they are making affects different groups of people,” said Jafred

He further said: “I hope our members of parliament will use this opportunity to discuss more about human rights of elderly and how they can be protected amidst of this time they are passing through alot if ton tour and violations of their human rights.”

Currently, Section 80(6) of the Constitution stipulates that a person is eligible for election as President or Vice-President if he or she is a citizen of Malawi by birth or descent and has attained the minimum age of 35, but there is no maximum age cap.