PRISAM enters into an agreement with Maranatha Academy, rescues St Patrick’s needy pupil

Managing Director of Maranatha Academy, Ernest Kaonga

PRISAM has entered into an agreement with Maranatha Academy to rescue, a form 3 students, Samson Phiri, from St Patrick’s Secondary School in Chiradzulu by offering him a full scholarship at Maranatha Boys Academy.

Samson , passed with 6 As and 5 Bs in all subjects for his JCE but he is yet to report for classes due to 150,000 balance plus 330,000 school fees totaling to K480,000.

Due to these problems, the young genius through his parents appealed for support in the media.

When PRISAM saw the story they engaged Managing Director of Maranatha Academy, Ernest Kaonga to offer the boy a full scholarship at their boys campus.

Bailed out

In an interview, Dr Kaonga said that Samson , will be under full scholarship courtesy of Maranatha Academy and PRISAM.

Kaonga said that the nation cannot afford to lose this brilliant boy.

“We have stepped in to offer the boy a full scholarship. We will pay his fees, meet his expenses (pocket money) and if he qualifies for public university we promise to even meet his university fees. These are future leaders and Maranatha Academy plus Prisam we are here to support the government to have a well-educated nation,” said Kaonga.

Patricia Chisi,who is the vice president of Prisam, hailed Dr Kaonga for accepting their offer and urged other schools who are members of PRISAM to emulate Maranatha Academy.

“We are so delighted as Prisam and this is one way of promoting

The father to Samson, Emmanuel Phiri hailed Maranatha and Prisam for what he described it as timely rescue.

“This is what l was looking for and l must say thank you Dr Kaonga for this assistance. May God bless you otherwise my son future could have been doomed, “said Phiri.