BREAKING: High Court stops DPP from firing Nankhumwa

:

High Court granted Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa injunction stopping Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) from firing him.

This means, Nankhumwa is full member of DPP and advisor to party leader Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika with immediate effect.

Nankhumwa and other senior members were expelled from DPP for leading an ‘illegal’ National Governing Council meeting in Lilongwe on December 6, 2023 at Golden Peacock Hotel.

Since its loss in the June 23, 2020, court-sanctioned presidential election, DPP has been caught in infighting that experts have described as not healthy for the party.

The situation has resulted in party divisions.

The bone of contention has been the party’s leadership succession, with Mulanje Central legislator Nankhumwa declaring his intention to compete at the party’s convention, challenging party’s leader Mutharika.

DPP, according to Shadric Namalomba, will hold an elective conference in July this year with all positions up for grabs.