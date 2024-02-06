DPP’s Blue League Endorses Mutharika as 2025 Torchbearer

Blue League, a professional support group of the Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has endorsed party’s president Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika as DPP’s torchbearer for the upcoming 2025 Presidential elections.

The Blue league made the endorsement in a statement which was made available to Malawi Voice Publication co-signed by its Chairperson Collins Chitembe and Talinda Alexander, who is the Secretary for the league.

”We wish to extend its full endorsement to His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, the former President of the Republic of Malawi, as the torchbearer for the upcoming 2025 Presidential elections,” reads the statement

The Blue League further questioned the conduct of some members from DPP who are working with Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to present a bill in parliament which seeks to block Mutharika from contesting in the presidential elections.

“After a promising start to the year 2024, our party, the formidable DPP, has found itself embroiled in discussions spurred by the ill-intentioned efforts of some expelled members, in collusion with the ruling Malawi Congress Party.

“Their aim?.. To erect barriers preventing our President, His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, from contesting the presidency on grounds of age The Blue League, alongside rational-minded Malawians, perceives these actions as veiled attempts driven by ulterior motives, ”reads the statement

Mutharika, who was President of Malawi from May 2014 to June 2020, recently said will contest during the 2025 presidential polls to address economic challenges the country is facing under his successor President Chakwera.

The former Malawian leader Mutharika said since he was voted out in the court-sanctioned fresh presidential election in June 2020, most Malawians have become poor due to continued rising prices of goods and services in the country.

DPP, according to its Secretary General Clement Mwale, will hold an elective conference on July this year ahead of next year’s presidential elections with all positions up for grabs.

Mwale told Nations Newspaper that soon DPP’s National Governing Council (NGC) will soon meet to set the date for the much awaited elective conference.

He added that the party will create a level playing ground for all candidates regardless of his current status in the party.

“Nobody is going to be restricted and our constitution guarantees everyone freedom of campaigning and at any position he or she wants to aspire,” said Mwale as quoted by Nation Newspaper

Apart from Professor Mutharika other DPP’s presidential aspirants are the former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor Dalitso Kabambe, former cabinet Ministers Bright Msaka and Joseph Mwanamveka.