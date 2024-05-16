MERP’s 10,900 classrooms construction on track

Grace Milner – MERP will create conducive learning environment

By Mphatso Nkuonera PRO- MoE

The Ministry of Education (MoE) through the Malawi Education Reform Programme (MERP) is constructing 10, 900 classrooms in public primary schools across the country in order to provide conducive teaching and learning environment.

In Dedza, Chikololere Primary School Head teacher, Bridget Mseteka says is glad the three classroom blocks being constructed will be completed soon.

“The school has an enrolment of 1,989. More learners will be accommodated in these new classrooms once completed. We are very grateful that government has considered this school,” Mseteka said on Thursday.

While in Mzuzu, Construction Desk Officer for the programme, Perhaps Nyungu, says construction of the blocks were already under progress in Mzuzu City targeting 24 schools with a block each.

The Director for Basic Education in the ministry, Grace Milner says this programme was hatched as a solution to high learner classroom ratio between Standard 1 to 4 in order to create conducive learning environment thereby enhancing the interest in learners to go to school.

Just like in Dedza, Chiputula Primary School’s Head teacher, in Mzuzu, Mazganga Banda said the project would reduce congestion of learners in classrooms.

He said the school has 3,460 learners and 56 teachers and is optimistic that all will be rosy once the classroom blocks are completed.

A Standard 7 learner at Chikololere Primary school Chikumbutso Mdzinga, could not hide his happiness, saying the new classrooms will motivate fellow learners who dropped out of school to come back and continue their education.

Some of the schools that have already benefited from the programme in Mzuzu City include Geisha, Zolozolo, Kawuwa, Chiputula, Katoto and Ching’ambo primary schools.

Blantyre Rural Director of Education Youth and Sports (DEYS) Paul Chiphanda says, MERP Classroom construction for Blantyre Rural is tremendously progressing well.

“Over 90 percent of the schools have reached gable level. Let me also mention that the quality of the structures are also superb although we are using local artisans. This is also enhanced by frequent supervision by both MERP Clerk of Works Supervisors and those from the Council,

“The construction of these MERP Classrooms will firstly reduce the learner- classroom ratio to the standard ratio of between 60-90 learners per classroom. Secondly, it will also provide a conducive learning environment for the learners. Finally, teaching and learning materials will be kept in a protected environment as a result we shall have talking walls which will enhance continuous learning,” Chiphanda said.

MERP started in March 2022 with financial support from the Government of Malawi, the World Bank and Global Partnership for Education-GPE and is expected to phase out in December 2025.