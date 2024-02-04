Namibia’s president Hage Geingob dies

President Hage G. Geingob of Namibia, who took office in 2015 and previously served as the country’s first prime minister after independence, died early Sunday at the age of 82.

The presidential office announced his death in a statement on social media that was attributed to Vice President Nangolo Mbumba, now the acting president.

Mr. Geingob, who had been receiving treatment for cancer, died at a hospital in the capital, Windhoek, just after midnight, the statement said.

He was Namibia’s first prime minister from 1990, the year that the country gained independence from South Africa, until 2002.

He served again in that role 10 years later, before being elected president.