FCB unveils ‘Okondedwa Kuikungaso kachikena’ digital campaign

As one way of celebrating the love month with its digital customers and followers, First Capital Bank (FCB) has unveiled its Valentine’s Day digital campaign dubbed ‘Okondedwa Kuikungaso kachikena’.

The campaign, which will run from 1st to 29th of February 2024, will see on creative mind walking home with K2 million.

This innovative campaign, according to a press statement from the FCB which was made available to Malawi Voice, aims at fostering a stronger bond between the bank and its digital users through creative expressions of love.

In ‘Okondedwa Kuikungaso kachikena’, FCB invites digital users to showcase their affection for FCB using various forms of artistic expression.

Whether it’s through visual arts, written poetry or any other creative outlet, participants are encouraged to share their love for the Bank in unique and heartfelt ways.

The statement says: “This campaign underscores FCB’s commitment to building meaningful connections with its customers old and prospective alike. By providing a platform for creative expression, the Bank aims to create a more engaging and interactive relationship with its various audiences.”

According to Bank’s Head of Marketing, Twikale Chirwa the digital campaign also presents a platform for the development of talent for consumption in Malawi and beyond.

“We believe that love comes in many forms, and we want to celebrate that with our followers and the general public who are digital users.

CHIRWA: The competition also presents a platform for the development of talent for consumption in Malawi

‘Okondedwa is not just a campaign, it’s a way for us to express our gratitude and strengthen the bond we share with our digital followers, develop the arts in Malawi and interact with young people and students.

The competition also presents a platform for the development of talent for consumption in Malawi,” said Chirwa

Participants in the competition are encouraged to share their artistic expressions on Facebook using the hashtag #OkondedwaFCB and #Kuikungaso kachikena and tag First Capital Bank.

The Bank will feature selected submissions on its official Facebook channel, showcasing the creativity and love shared by its customers and followers.