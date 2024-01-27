AFORD is best vehicle for development, democracy-New members tout Chihana’s leadership

Welcoming new members

The Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) continues to enjoy the political razzmatazz on the political landscape following “defections galore” of several members from political heavyweights parties that include Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Democratic Progressive Party ( DPP), United Democratic Front (UDF) and UTM.

Yesterday, Friday, January 26, 2024, several members from mentioned above parties joined the party at its headquarters in Lilongwe and were welcomed by the party’s leader Enoch Chihana.

Pitching their case of defection, the members said other parties have a “toxic and bullying” culture within the party structure chemistry.

“It is like we were told to be thrown into the river with hungry crocodiles, but clearly in our view, we refused to swim in that river because leaders must have an open door policy where members can be holding their leadership accountable on decisions that are of national interests not fear them as if they are gods,” said Idrissa Mahomed who defected from DPP

“The country is facing loads of problems from rising of unemployment, plunging of our economy, inflation and other domestic challenges but it seems the “presidency office” is in la-la land thereby putting the lives of poor Malawians in peril,” said marriama Hussein who defected from MCP.

In his welcoming remarks, Chihana said AFORD is party founded on principles of democracy and human rights where party members have a right to question decisions made by the top layer without facing reprisals.

“We are an organization grounded on democratic cardinals to preach and exercise unity, accountability, diversity, coexistence and social cohesion for they are the bedrock of socioeconomic transformation.

“Once we go into government next year, Malawi will turn its page to prosperity within 100 days under my administration,” Chihana assured new members.

AFORD continues to gag political airwaves as it has turned to be one of political heavyweights since their leader Enoch Chihana rebranded the party as it viewed by many Malawians to be national asset and best vehicle for politics of inclusivity.