CHAKWERA LAUNCHES MWANZA STADIUM CONSTRUCTION: sports is best unifier, promotes economic growth- Chimwendo Banda

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda has emphasised that sports play a significant role in a nation’s development and that government of President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is committed to provide quality sports infrastructure across the country.

He was speaking on Friday, January 26, 2024 at Mwanza Boma where President Dr Lazarus Chakwera launched the construction of Mwanza stadium.

According to Chimwendo, these legacy projects are “envisioned as safe places for youth congregation and recreation, offering a diverse array of services and amenities that cater the multifaceted opportunities presented to our youth,”

“I want you to keep in mind that this will not be a merely structure; it represents a commitment from the President Chakwera to create a conducive environment where youth and strive, develop their skills and contribute meaningfully to our national development agenda. It will be a facility that proves opposition wrong that Malawi Congress Party ( MCP) is here to retain talents and skills and raising to compete on international level, said Chimwendo Banda who is also National Youth Director for the ruling MCP.

He added that: this significant achievement of constructing stadia in all districts in country is a testament to our dedication to fostering sports excellence, empowering the youth and creating avenues for skills development. Such vision are premised on a campaign pledge to bolster sports development, youth empowerment and skills acquisition and today you have fulfilled that campaign promise, Mr President,” said Chimwendo Banda who is Leader of Government Business in Parliament

Chimwendo urged the former Publicity Secretary for DPP, Nicholas Dausi who was expelled from the party to rejoin his childhood party as DPP has proved to be family dynasty than vehicle to transform the lives of poor Malawians.

“Unlike MCP, the DPP party has been turned into a family dynasty where people want to run it as personal property and that all organs of the party have been rendered irrelevant while,” said Chimwendo Banda while encouraging another DPP Member of Parliament for Mwanza West, Joyce Chitsulo to dump the party and follow his brother.

During the rally, Nicholas Dausi who is Member of Parliament for Mwanza Central constituency punched holes in DPP leadership for expelling him on ‘doctored charges’ and accepted that he has decided to move on.