CHAKWERA INSTALLS THREE TRADITIONAL LEADERS: chiefs key to development-Minister Chimwendo Banda

Traditional leaders across the country have been asked to propagate and spearhead various social and economic development projects aimed at uplifting the lives of poor Malawians.

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda was speaking today during the installation of Sub- Traditional Authority Msinde as Traditional Authority Msinde, Sub- Traditional Authority Chiwaula as Traditional Authority Chiwaula and Group Village Headman Malembo as Sub- Traditional Authority Malembo today in Lilongwe.

The three were elevated last month by President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera.

In his remarks, Chimwendo said apart being custodians of culture and tradition, chiefs also play a pivotal role in shaping the country’s socioeconomic trajectory as they are the linchpins in a democratic setup.

“President Dr Lazarus Chakwera values the critical role our royal institutions play in managing community land, upholding cultural values including history, prosecuting civil disputes but he also acknowledged that they are fundamental partners in pushing the economic agenda of government.

“Government will continue to cultivate this kind of fish and water relationship with chiefs as they are key to the country’s success, while it is making strides aiming at consolidating gains in fostering a progressive country through its H -5 pillars, said Chimwendo Banda who is also Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

Chimwendo also warned the chiefs in country to desist from corruption, land grabbing, victimizing poor women among others.

“Taking advantage of your position as a chief to grab land for the orphans and women, being involved in mismanagement of Public Works Programmes, Social Cash Transfer, distribution of free maize and Affordable Input Program will not be tolerated and you must expect that the law will take its action on you,” warned Chimwendo.

Speaking earlier Senior Traditional Authority Chadza urged fellow chiefs to be agents of economic growth and coexistence in the country.

Two Ministers of Lands, Deus Gumba and Minister of Mining, Monica Chayang’anamo accompanied him.

Also present were Regional Chairperson for Malawi Congress Party for Central region Patrick Chilondola and other government officials.