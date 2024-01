The Malawi music industry is mourning as the death of veteran musician Katelele Ching’oma spread like wildfire.

According to social media reports, Katelele died in the early hours of today at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.

News about Katelele’s death has flooded social media, with fans and musicians conveying their condolences.

Some of Katelele’s famous songs are Asowe, Mulomwa and Ndili Nawo Mwai among other hits.