NBM appoints Harold Jiya CEO designate

Jiya-NBM CEO designate

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Plc has appointed Harold Nester Jiya as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) designate effective from the beginning of this year.

His elevation from the deputy CEO position follows the impending retirement of the current CEO MacFussy Kawawa in June this year.

NBM Board Chairperson Jimmy Lipunga has confirmed Jiya’s appointment through a statement where he has described it as a significant step in the Bank’s succession planning process.

“The Board is excited with the prospects of Mr Jiya assuming the role of the CEO substantively upon satisfying and fulfilling the necessary milestones set by the Board. He brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and a proven track record of leadership to this role, and his appointment is a testament to the rigorous succession planning process the Bank has undertaken to ensure a smooth and seamless transition in leadership,” said Lipunga.

Lipunga further indicated that he has full confidence that Jiya will build upon the strong foundation laid by those before him and continue to uphold the values and principles that have made NBM plc a leader in the banking industry.

Jiya, a veteran banker with over 20 years of management and leadership experience, holds a Master of Business Administration Degree from Exeter University in UK, a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) Degree from the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) (formerly University of Malawi, The Polytechnic), and an ACIB/BSc (Honors) qualification from UK.

He is also an alumnus of the prestigious Advanced Management & Leadership program of Oxford University’s Said Business School and recently completed an Advanced Management Program at Insead Business School in France.

Jiya has held several positions at NBM, including Head, Corporate Banking/ Wholesale Banking Division, and General Manager, before being appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer in September 2020.

Prior to this appointment, he was serving as Deputy Chief Executive, and before that, as General Manager, understudying the incumbent CEO.

“He has extensive financial service experience and is also an Executive Director on the National Bank of Malawi plc Board, a position he has held for the past 7 years. He has served on several boards in the private and public sector and has been in the management team at NBM plc in various roles since 2004,” reads further the statement.

Meanwhile, Lipunga has commended Kawawa for this contribution to the growth of the Bank during his time as the CEO.

“He has nurtured and provided direction to a highly motivated and dynamic

leadership team that has grown the Bank and sustained its position as a market leader. During Mr. Kawawa’s leadership, NBM plc has delivered stellar results including achieving phenomenal growth in revenues, profitability, assets and shareholder value,” concludes Lipunga.