spot_img
spot_img
-7.8 C
New York
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeEntertainment
EntertainmentLatest

Pastor Melvin to Drop ‘As It Is In Heaven’ EP

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Award-winning gospel artist Pastor Melvin Kalepa is set to release an Extended Play (EP) Volume 1 titled “As It Is In Heaven”.

The EP, according to Pastor Melvin who serves under Apostle Joseph Ziba of Fountain of Victory Church International, is a curtain raiser to his upcoming album “JCJCJC.”

In an interview with media Pastor Melvin said his songs are for ‘consecration to God and intimacy with the Holy Spirit’.

“These songs are the catalysts for the prophesied end-time revival. They are the prayers of the saints all around the world; they are for consecration to God and intimacy with the Holy Spirit.

“They are also for warfare and birthing things of the Spirit. My prayer is that the presence of Jesus will fill your hearts, homes, and churches as you play and sing these songs,” said Pastor Melvin

Commonly known as Melvin Music, Pastor Melvin is an award-winning recording artist, worship leader and author.

Previous article
Senior Chief Kaduya promoted to Lhomwe Paramount Chief
Next article
NEW DAWN FOR BETTER MALAWI: Nzika Coalition to root out corruption
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc