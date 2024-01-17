spot_img
Senior Chief Kaduya promoted to Lhomwe Paramount Chief

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
KADUYA: Promoted

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has elevated Senior Chief Dr. Kaduya of Phalombe district to the status of Lhomwe Paramount Chief.

In a statement signed by Charles Makanga on behalf of the Secretary for Local Government, Unity and Culture the promotion of Kaduya is with effect from January 10, 2024.

“In this regard, you are kindly requested to convey His Excellency approval to the Royal family so that they could start preparations for the Elevation Ceremony,” reads the statement in part

Meanwhile, according to sources within the Ministry, Kaduya will be officially eleveted tomorrow on Thursday, January 18 during the launch of 2024 forestry season.




