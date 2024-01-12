MINOR SHAKE UP AT FINANCE MINISTRY: Mafuta Mwale promoted to Deputy RBM Governor, Betchani Tcheleni now Secretary to Treasury

Mafuta Mwale

Secretary to Treasury, Dr MacDonald Mafuta Mwale has been promoted to the position of Deputy Reserve Bank Governor.

Confirming to the local media, Mwale described the development as a “progression” in his career as an economist.

Dr McDonald Mafuta Mwale has worked in the Ministry of Finance Economic Planning and Development as Director of Planning Affairs. Before the current position previously he has worked on various World Bank projects whilst at the Reserve Bank of Malawi. Dr Mwale holds a Master of Science (MSc) degree in Economics and Econometrics from Nottingham University in England. He is also a holder of a PhD in Economics from Aberdeen University in Scotland. He is also an undergraduate from Chancellor College of the University of Malawi where he graduated with First Degree in Social Sciences majoring in Economics.

Betchani Tcheleni

Meanwhile, Government has appointment economics professor Betchani Tcheleni as Secretary to Treasury, replacing Mwale.

Betchani Tchereni who is currently an Associate Professor at MUBAS is an Economist with 20 years of work experience overly interested in Financial Economics, Resource Economics, Economic Planning, Development, Industrial and International Economics within the broader spectrum of Growth and Wealth creation. He is more interested in Green Economics as a researcher.