Nkhatabay Chiefs say Chihana’s development politics to sweep the nation in 2025

Traditional leaders in Nkhatabay have said that a “good leader is one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way” after declaring their allegiance to the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) and its leader to be given a resounding victory in 2025 after he assured them of developing the district in sectors of irrigation and agriculture, technical education, empowering traditional leaders, food security among others.

“It is clear beyond doubt to us that when a true leader speaks from the depth of his heart, people listen, digest and later follow him. The outcome of 2025 for Chihana will be his direct and strong connection with the local masses, the care he exhibits for their concerns, and the genuine concern he has for his country’s economic growth.

“We have seen in Chihana that he will take care of our healthcare, environment, road infrastructure projects, education among others and for that he will have our vote,” said one traditional leader who spoke on behalf of Senior Chief Kabunduli.

In his remarks, Chihana said his goal is to empower youth, women and supporting the struggling farmers and uplift poor Malawians from jaws of abject poverty.

“My government will secure spectacular road networks, revitalising entrepreneurial energy, and elevating the country’s standards within SADC and beyond which I hope the hungry for change of our youths have been waiting for will be me with pure motivation,” said Chihana while appealing to the people to go and register for them to vote in 2025.

Chihana had three stopover rallies at Kavudzi, Chihame and Mzenga today in Nkhatabay district where thousands of people showed up to rally behind his vision and policies.