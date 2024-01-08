Prophet Bushiri hails TB Joshua: “His legacy will never be erased”

ECG Founder Prophet Bushiri

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) The Jesus Nation Church founder, has hailed late televangelist Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua.

Prophet TB Joshua who died on June 5, 2021 was a Nigerian charismatic pastor and televangelist.

He was the leader and founder of Synagogue, Church of All Nations, a Christian mega church that runs the Emmanuel TV television station from Lagos, Nigeria.

Posting on his official facebook page, Prophet Bushiri said the Nigerian preacher late TB Joshua was a great and powerful man of God.

“A great and powerful man of God. I love his ministry then, and now even more. His legacy will never be erased.

NO MORE: PROPHET TB JOSHUA

God told me that even books in the future will be written about him and some schools will study about him,” reads part of the post.

Bushiri’s comment comes amidst British Broadcasting Corporation’s (BBC) allegations on alleged secret lives of the TB Joshua (TB Joshua).

The over-150-minute long video, titled “Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua”, featured video testimonies of several witnesses making multiple damning allegations against the late prophet.

Former disciples and church workers alleged that the prophet manipulated and physically abused them into staying with him for many years.

The investigation also delved into the details of the September 12, 2014 building collapse at the SCOAN guest house, owned by Joshua, which killed at least 116 persons, many of whom were foreigners.